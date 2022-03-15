Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By Raymond James

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$486.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

