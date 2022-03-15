Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By Raymond James

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.
Dexterra Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
Recommended Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.