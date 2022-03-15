Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered by Analyst

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.