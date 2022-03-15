QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.48. 562,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

