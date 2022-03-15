Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

