Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Robert M. Zak Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Zak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Rand Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

