Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ RAND remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

