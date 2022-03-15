Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RNGR opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
