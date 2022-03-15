Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RNGR opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

