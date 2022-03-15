Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.37

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $215.25 million and $24.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,699,015 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

