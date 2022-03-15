Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BNEFF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

