Raymond James Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $105.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

NYSE:VLO opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

