Raymond James Downgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.35 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.38.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$616.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.