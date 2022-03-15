Raymond James Downgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.35 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.38.
TSE:CEU opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$616.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.