Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.