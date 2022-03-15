Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 145,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

RC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

