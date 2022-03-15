Realio Network Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $135,668.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.80 or 0.06681181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,571.77 or 1.00116086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

