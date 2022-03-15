Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

