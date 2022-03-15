Red Cat (RCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Red Cat by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

