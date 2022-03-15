Red Cat (RCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.
Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.
About Red Cat (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
