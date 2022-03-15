Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $398.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the highest is $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.