Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,445 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $460,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,363. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $77.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

