Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CSX by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 581,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,492. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.