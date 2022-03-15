Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,289,813. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

