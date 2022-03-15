Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.