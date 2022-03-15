Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 460 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,121. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

