Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,088 shares of company stock worth $123,661,296. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

