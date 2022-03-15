Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 132,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,065. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.