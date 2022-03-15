Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

