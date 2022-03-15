Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of KRMD opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
