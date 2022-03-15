Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

RMGGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,400. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.49) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

