Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 148.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

