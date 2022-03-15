ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

