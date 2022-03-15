REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $848.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

