RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

