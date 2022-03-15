RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of RNG traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $350.39.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

