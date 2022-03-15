RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $185.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.91 and a one year high of $350.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.