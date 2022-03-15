RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.