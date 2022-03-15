Riverview Trust Co Acquires 726 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $152.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.