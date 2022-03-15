Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01.

