Riverview Trust Co Purchases 1,577 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.