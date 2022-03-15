Riverview Trust Co Sells 703 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

