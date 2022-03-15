Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 92.00.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 35.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 64.33. Rivian has a twelve month low of 34.90 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

