Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

RHI opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

