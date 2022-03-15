Robert M. Deutschman Purchases 15,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 181,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,157. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 101.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

