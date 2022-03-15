Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Sells £900,000 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,170,351.11).

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 620 ($8.06) on Tuesday. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 892 ($11.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company has a market capitalization of £475.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 719.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 745.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.68) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

