ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. ROC Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

