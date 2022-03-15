RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RocketLab stock opened at 8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

