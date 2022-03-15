Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Up 2.6%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 20,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.75.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

