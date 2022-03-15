Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

