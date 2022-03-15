Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 13,986 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,263. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

