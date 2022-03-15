Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 13,986 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,263. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.