Royal Bank of Canada Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $58.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. Affirm has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $164,848,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

