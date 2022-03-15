Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 26,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $418.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $383.54 and a one year high of $465.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

