Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after buying an additional 606,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

