Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

